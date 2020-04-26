Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Melts Down After Getting Busted Not Showing Up For Work

Trump melted down and attacked a story that revealed that he isn’t showing up for work until noon and spending his time watching TV and eating.

Trump responded to a recent New York Times story by tweeting:

Trump’s private schedule has been leaked numerous times during his presidency, and they reveal that Trump is spending most of his presidency when he is forced to stick around the White House watching TV, tweeting, and talking on the phone.

Trump has spent more days of his presidency away from the White House and at his own golf clubs than any president in modern history.

Donald Trump is a part-time president, who isn’t interested in doing the job, which is why he has been a total failure in responding to the coronavirus.