Trump Melts Down After Getting Busted Not Showing Up For Work

Trump melted down and attacked a story that revealed that he isn’t showing up for work until noon and spending his time watching TV and eating.

Trump responded to a recent New York Times story by tweeting:

I work from early in the morning until late at night, haven’t left the White House in many months (except to launch Hospital Ship Comfort) in order to take care of Trade Deals, Military Rebuilding etc., and then I read a phony story in the failing @nytimes about my work…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

….schedule and eating habits, written by a third rate reporter who knows nothing about me. I will often be in the Oval Office late into the night & read & see that I am angrily eating a hamburger & Diet Coke in my bedroom. People with me are always stunned. Anything to demean! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history. I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Trump’s private schedule has been leaked numerous times during his presidency, and they reveal that Trump is spending most of his presidency when he is forced to stick around the White House watching TV, tweeting, and talking on the phone.

Trump has spent more days of his presidency away from the White House and at his own golf clubs than any president in modern history.

Donald Trump is a part-time president, who isn’t interested in doing the job, which is why he has been a total failure in responding to the coronavirus.