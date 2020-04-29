Lindsey Graham Vows To Cut Off Unemployment Benefits To The Jobless

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vowed that unemployment benefits won’t be extended by the Republican Senate majority no matter the status of the coronavirus pandemic.

Graham told a group in South Carolina, “July the 31st is when this expires and I promise you, over our dead bodies, this will get reauthorized. We’ve got to stop this. You cannot turn on the economy, until you get this aberration in the law fixed. Your challenge is, what do you do between now and July 31? You don’t want a bunch of people coming back pissed off at you.”

Lindsey Graham is still angry that a small group of people will make more on unemployment than they made at their jobs. Instead of taking steps legislatively to remedy his concerns, Graham is going to try to cut off unemployment benefits for everyone who has been impacted by the coronavirus.

Republicans continue to do everything in their power to try and lose the 2020 election. The message from the Republican Party that is being sent loud and clear to the American people is that the GOP doesn’t care about you, or economic suffering.

Notice that Graham didn’t threaten to cut off any future bailouts to corporations. His problem is limited to poor and working-class people making enough money to survive.

Sen. Graham wants his party to be known as the people who would not give struggling workers their own tax dollars back during a recession.

Given this platform, it is easy to understand why a majority of Americans want Joe Biden in charge.

