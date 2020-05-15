Trump Is Trying To Take Away Food Stamps During The Pandemic

Trump is appealing a court ruling that protected hundreds of thousands of people’s access to food stamps during the pandemic.

Via Reuters:

The Trump administration, aiming to tighten rules for federal food benefits, has appealed a federal judge’s ruling that temporarily enabled hundreds of thousands of people to maintain food stamp benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, according to court documents.

….

Last year, Congress blocked a Trump administration-backed effort to tighten the rules through the Farm Bill. Since then, the administration has tried changing rules at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the program. Critics said the appeal will hurt poor Americans, noting that last month the U.S. economy lost 20.5 million jobs, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression.

In the middle of the worst economy since the Great Depression, Donald Trump is still trying to take away food assistance from hundreds of thousands of people. Trump’s donors and allies have already gotten millions of dollars in coronavirus bailouts, but this president is trying to take away basic food assistance from some of the most economically vulnerable Americans.

The vast majority of food stamp recipients are children, the elderly, and the disabled.

At a time when unemployment is growing at a historic rate, the federal government should be providing more food and nutritional help to those who need it most instead of taking aid away. Trump’s agenda is cruelty, and his penchant for punishing the poor will cost him in November.

