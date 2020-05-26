Adam Schiff Rips Tin Pot Dictator Trump For Trying To Delegitimize The Election

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned that Trump is trying to delegitimize the election by attacking mail voting.

Schiff tweeted:

Restricting mail in voting during a pandemic is dangerous enough. But Trump's statements highlight another threat: He's laying the groundwork to delegitimize millions of votes this fall. And cast doubt on the result. This is what tin pot dictators do. Not U.S. Presidents. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 26, 2020

Trump has been ranting for days that the election will be illegitimate if people vote by mail:

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Donald Trump voted by mail in the Florida primary, but he is not complaining about that.

Chairman Schiff was correct. Trump is laying the groundwork for delegitimizing his defeat. Trump is trying to destroy, not protect, the integrity of the 2020 election. The escalating complaints and behavior from the President are that of a candidate who expects to lose in November.

Trump never discusses what he will seek to accomplish during his second term in office. There is no agenda, or plan for the future. Trump is saying that he is going to lose this election because it will be stolen from him. Trump used this same argument while he was getting help from Russia to win the last election.

Trump is sending two signals. He expects to lose to Biden, and that foreign governments are going to be interfering to help him.

The difference is that in 2020 Adam Schiff and more than 63 million Americans are ready for Trump’s plot.

