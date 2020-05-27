Mitt Romney and the Washington Examiner Join Criticism of Trump’s Tweets about Joe Scarborough

Criticism of Donald Trump’s recent tweets continued to grow on Wednesday. The President has repeatedly accused a former congressman of involvement in a murder.

Trump has suggested MSNBC host Joe Scarborough is somehow responsible for the death of staffer Lori Klausutis. Republican Senator Mitt Romney believes he should drop the subject now,

“I know Joe Scarborough. Joe is a friend of mine,” Romney tweeted.

I know Joe Scarborough. Joe is a friend of mine. I don't know T.J. Klausutis. Joe can weather vile, baseless accusations but T.J.? His heart is breaking. Enough already. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 27, 2020

“I don’t know T.J. Klausutis. Joe can weather vile, baseless accusations but T.J.? His heart is breaking. Enough already.”

Also on Wednesday, conservative newspaper The Washington Examiner criticized Trump for slandering Scarborough and called on him to stop.

In an editorial, the newspaper explained why Klausutis’ death was not suspicious and argued Trump owed Scarborough an apology “to put it mildly.”

This followed the publication of a Wall Street Journal editorial making a similar argument.

“Whatever his issues with Scarborough, President Trump’s crazed Twitter rant on this subject was vile and unworthy of his office,” the Examiner wrote.

“Some will undoubtedly shrug it off as Trump being Trump, but one could hardly be blamed for reading it and doubting his fitness to lead.”

The editorial also warned that this incident could endanger President Trump’s reelection – an alarming statement from a typically friendly newspaper.

“And observers might even someday look back at this incident as the instant when things began to unravel,” they said.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter