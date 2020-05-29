Coronavirus Cases Surge In Florida As They Beg Trump For Convention

Florida wants Trump to move the Republican convention to their state, but coronavirus cases have grown by the thousands and deaths by the dozens.

Fox 13 reported:

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 1,212 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 54,497.

The number of deaths has reached 2,364, an increase of 45 since Wednesday’s update. Locally, Hillsborough reported three new deaths, Pinellas reported two, while Manatee and Highlands each noted one more.

Trump wants to have a regular Republican convention. North Carolina has told him that it might not be possible. States like Florida and Texas have stepped in to try and steal the convention away from North Carolina.

The problem is that anybody who is thinking about holding an event in Florida with a crowd is going to be taking a gigantic risk as coronavirus cases state are still growing by the thousands.

The combination of a Trump convention and the state of Florida could set off the second wave of the virus and shut down the country before it ever really resumes.