Lindsey Graham Announces Hearing into Police Use of Force in George Floyd Killing

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced the committee will hold a hearing on police use of force after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis while in police custody.

Graham said he’d spoken with Senator Dianne Feinstein, the committee’s ranking member, about the killing, which has resulted in several days of protests.

“Both of us are appalled at what we saw and believe it is important to have a hearing as soon as possible as to how to combat this outrage,” Graham said. “The Committee intends to call a wide variety of witnesses on the topics of better policing, addressing racial discrimination regarding the use of force, as well as building stronger bonds between communities and police.”

Graham added that the committee aims “to shine a bright light on the problems associated with Mr. Floyd’s death, with the goal of finding a better way forward for our nation.”

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump faces heavy criticism for his response to the killing. Earlier today, Twitter flagged the president for “glorifying violence” after he referred to those who’ve protested in Minneapolis following Floyd’s death as “THUGS” and said that “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Twitter said the president’s tweet violated its rules about glorifying violence but would not be removed because “Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”