Coward Trump Wouldn’t Speak Until Police Broke Up Peaceful White House Protest

Trump deployed federal law enforcement to break up a peaceful protest before he would come out of the White House and speak.

Video:

Trump the coward makes sure that police break up a peaceful protest outside of the White House before he speaks. pic.twitter.com/IhzBvGWi7f — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 1, 2020

The protest was one hundred percent peaceful according to NBC’s Garrett Haake. Trump had horseback federal law enforce use flashbangs and come at the protesters in a violent manner because he is obsessed with looking strong.

The video captured by MSNBC showed at least one person injured and being carried off.

Trump isn’t trying to unify and lead. He is attempt to escalate the situation, but this president believes that he has to look strong at all times, but using law enforcement to break up a protest before he would come out and speak isn’t strong.

It was the ultimate display of weakness.