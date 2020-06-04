Trump Hints He’ll Pardon Roger Stone

President Donald Trump hinted he’d pardon his former political adviser Roger Stone, who in January 2019 was convicted on seven counts of obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and lying to federal investigators and later sentenced to 40 months in federal prison.

“Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night!” Trump wrote online in response to a tweet from Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who said Stone “will serve more time in prison than 99% of these rioters destroying America,” a reference to the protests in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night! https://t.co/HHg24tcZrx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

Stone was convicted of lying during testimony to the House Intelligence Committee in September 2017 to conceal the role he played in the Trump campaign’s attempt to learn about Democratic computer files hacked by Russia and made public by WikiLeaks to damage Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Stone’s motion for a new trial was denied in April. He must report to prison on June 30, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.