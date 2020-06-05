Trump Claims George Floyd Is Celebrating His Jobs Numbers In Heaven

Trump claimed that George Floyd was looking down from heaven at the latest jobs report and celebrating a great day for America.

Trump said, “We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, it is a great thing that is happening for our country, there’s a great day for him, it is a great day for everybody. It is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality. It is really what our constitution requires and it is what our country is all about.”

Video:

Trump says that George Floyd is celebrating the jobs report in heaven. pic.twitter.com/oOCy7VyULq — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 5, 2020

Trump’s claim that the murdered George Floyd was celebrating the drop in unemployment came at the same event when he silenced PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor for asking a question about systemic racism. George Floyd is dead because the police killed him.

There are protests in the streets that will not go away because of a new jobs report.

Trump tried to hijack the death of George Floyd and use it for his warped political purposes.

Trump’s attempt to use Floyd as a political prop was disgusting, and a reminder that the President is not only tone-deaf, he doesn’t care about anyone, but himself.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook