Trump Claims George Floyd Is Celebrating His Jobs Numbers In Heaven

Trump claimed that George Floyd was looking down from heaven at the latest jobs report and celebrating a great day for America.
Trump said, “We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, it is a great thing that is happening for our country, there’s a great day for him, it is a great day for everybody. It is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality. It is really what our constitution requires and it is what our country is all about.”
Video:
Trump says that George Floyd is celebrating the jobs report in heaven. pic.twitter.com/oOCy7VyULq
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 5, 2020
Trump’s claim that the murdered George Floyd was celebrating the drop in unemployment came at the same event when he silenced PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor for asking a question about systemic racism. George Floyd is dead because the police killed him.
There are protests in the streets that will not go away because of a new jobs report.
Trump tried to hijack the death of George Floyd and use it for his warped political purposes.
Trump’s attempt to use Floyd as a political prop was disgusting, and a reminder that the President is not only tone-deaf, he doesn’t care about anyone, but himself.
For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.
Follow Jason Easley on Facebook
Mr. Easley is the founder/managing editor and Senior White House and Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA.Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association