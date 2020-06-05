Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Claims George Floyd Is Celebrating His Jobs Numbers In Heaven

Trump claimed that George Floyd was looking down from heaven at the latest jobs report and celebrating a great day for America.

Trump said, “We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, it is a great thing that is happening for our country, there’s a great day for him, it is a great day for everybody. It is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality. It is really what our constitution requires and it is what our country is all about.”

Video:

Trump’s claim that the murdered George Floyd was celebrating the drop in unemployment came at the same event when he silenced PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor for asking a question about systemic racism. George Floyd is dead because the police killed him.

There are protests in the streets that will not go away because of a new jobs report.

Trump tried to hijack the death of George Floyd and use it for his warped political purposes.

Trump’s attempt to use Floyd as a political prop was disgusting, and a reminder that the President is not only tone-deaf, he doesn’t care about anyone, but himself.

