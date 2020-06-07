Gen, Colin Powell Announces That He’s Voting For Joe Biden

Gen. Colin Powell announced on Sunday that he would be voting for and doing speaking engagements endorsing Joe Biden for president.

Transcript via CNN’s State Of The Union:

TAPPER: So, yes, I know you didn’t vote for him in 2016.

I assume, based on the fact that you approved Joe Biden when Senator — then Senator Obama picked him to be his running mate in 2008, I assume you’re going to be voting for Joe Biden?

POWELL: I’m very close to Joe Biden in a social matter and on a political matter. I have worked with him for 35, 40 years.

And he is now the candidate, and I will be voting for him.

….

TAPPER: Are you going — are you willing to campaign for Joe Biden for president?

POWELL: Well, I haven’t been asked, and I don’t think I will be. Campaigning is not my strong suit.

And I don’t — I will be speaking for him, but I don’t plan to make campaign trips.

Video:

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell says he will be voting for former Vice President Joe Biden. “I certainly cannot, in any way, support President Trump this year.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/jmiUfDPhl1 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 7, 2020

Powell also discussed the danger that Trump poses as a president who disregards the Constitution. 2020 is different from 2016 in the respect that the threat posed by a Trump presidency is no longer theoretical. The Trump presidency is not speculation. It is the reality which the American people have been living with for nearly four years.

Joe Biden has a proven Trump record of death, destruction, and division to run against.

Powell’s announcement along with the powerful statement made by former President George W. Bush and the PAC formed by his former staffers to support Joe Biden all show that this election isn’t about Republican versus Democrat, but good versus evil and democracy versus authoritarianism.

Powell won’t be the last prominent Republican vote that Biden gains, and what is even more telling is how no high profile Democrats are supporting Trump.