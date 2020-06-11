Trump Mocked for Praising the “S.S.” for Protecting Him from Antifa

Donald Trump has once again become the subject of scorn after he sent a tweet praising the “S.S.” and their response to Antifa. The President meant the Secret Service, but the jokes wrote themselves.

“Our great National Guard Troops who took care of the area around the White House could hardly believe how easy it was,” Trump tweeted.

“The protesters, agitators, anarchists (ANTIFA), and others, were handled VERY easily by the Guard, D.C. Police, & S.S. GREAT JOB!”

S.S. is not a common way to refer to the Secret Service. It’s also the very common name of a notorious Nazi paramilitary organization, the Schutzstaffel, which was involved in the Holocaust.

Critics were quick to point out the comic value of Trump apparently thanking the S.S. and attacking Antifascists.

“The SS? Aren’t you getting ahead of yourself?” said conservative Rick Wilson.

“People generally don’t refer to the Secret Service’as the ‘S.S.’,” Newsweek reporter Andrew Feinberg noted.

“Yeah, but Donald Trump did nazi why that would be an issue,” former Amy Klobuchar staffer Evan O’Connell quipped.

Many other Twitter users piled on. The President’s tweet was still up at the time of writing.

