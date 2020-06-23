Trump Turns The US Into A S-Hole Country As EU May Ban Americans Due To Virus

The EU may ban US travelers from entering Europe because Trump has done such a poor job getting a handle on the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

The New York Times reported:

European Union countries rushing to revive their economies and reopen their borders after months of coronavirus restrictions are prepared to block Americans from entering because the United States has failed to control the scourge, according to draft lists of acceptable travelers seen by The New York Times.

That prospect, which would lump American visitors in with Russians and Brazilians as unwelcome, is a stinging blow to American prestige in the world and a repudiation of President Trump’s handling of the virus in the United States, which has more than 2.3 million cases and upward of 120,000 deaths, more than any other country.

Trump promised to make America great, but just in the last four months he has collapsed the US economy, mishandled a pandemic through intentional neglect, and now Americans are going to be banned from entering Europe because they might spread the coronavirus.

The humiliations are piling one on top of another due to Donald Trump occupying the White House.

As Trump argues for less testing, some of the best friends of the United States are afraid to allow Americans on to their soil.

Donald Trump has given Uncle Sam another reason to hang his head, and our nation a fresh black eye.