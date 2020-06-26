Texas Republican Rep. Says He’ll Only Wear a Mask if He Gets Coronavirus

Texas Republican Representative Louis Gohmert, eschewed science and the recommendations of health experts when asked why he doesn’t wear a mask when on the House floor to prevent infection from coronavirus.

“I don’t have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I’ve never had it. But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask,” he told CNN.

When members of the press reminded Gohmert of the possibility that asymptomatic individuals could spread the virus, he said, “But I keep being tested and I don’t have it. So I’m not afraid of you, but if I get it I’ll wear a mask.”

Gohmert did not answer when asked when was the last time he was tested.

Gohmert’s remarks come as Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) ordered bars to shut their doors and placed new restrictions on other businesses as the state deals with a spike in coronavirus cases. Texas has recorded more than 5,000 new cases of the virus today alone. At least 2,366 people have died from the virus in Texas since the pandemic reached the United States.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise. Reports indicate that hospitals in Houston are near or have reached capacity; hospitals are working to accommodate more patients amid the surge of new infections.

Despite this, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has struck down suggestions of another shelter-in-place order.

“Going back to a lockdown, that would have to be something catastrophic and we don’t see that in the future,” he told Fox News earlier today.