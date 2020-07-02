Pelosi And Schumer Rip Trump For Defending The Confederacy Instead Of US Troops

Pelosi and Schumer shredded Trump for planning parades and defending the Confederacy instead of protecting US troops from Russian bounties.

Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:



Force protection is a primary purpose of intelligence. It should have the same importance to the Commander-in-Chief. Any reports of threats on our troops must be pursued relentlessly.

These reports are coming to light in the context of the President being soft on Vladimir Putin when it comes to NATO, the G7, Crimea, Ukraine and the ongoing undermining of the integrity of our elections.

Our Armed Forces would be better served if President Trump spent more time reading his daily briefing and less time planning military parades and defending relics of the Confederacy.

Trump has called the Russian bounty scandal a hoax as he has spent weeks defending Confederate statues and names on military bases. The President simply refuses to challenge or stand up to Putin. He is allowing Putin to put targets on the heads of American troops in Afghanistan. Trump was briefed on the bounties in 2019 and in more than a year, he has done nothing.

Pelosi and Schumer have put the situation into terms that everyone can understand. Trump would rather defend statues that gloried an attempt to destroy the United States than protect the troops from Putin.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook