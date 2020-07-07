Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Accuses Governors of Conspiring Against Him By Keeping Schools Closed

Trump claimed governors make keep schools closed to benefit themselves politically by hurting his reelection campaign.

Trump said, “We hope that most schools are going to be open and we don’t want people to make political statements, or doing it for political reasons. They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed. No way, so we’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open, and it’s very important for our country. It’s very important for the well being of the student and parent, so we’re going to putting a lot of pressure on. Open your schools in the fall.”

The reason why Trump has failed on the pandemic is that he doesn’t see the coronavirus as a public health crisis. Governors aren’t keeping schools closed as a political statement, or to make Trump look bad. They are keeping schools closed as a public health measure.

Trump wants all schools open because he thinks that if life goes back to normal people will forget about the coronavirus and vote for him in November.

