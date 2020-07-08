Tulsa Health Official Suspects Trump Rally Caused Virus Surge

Oklahoma health officials are pointing to Trump’s rally in the state as the likely cause behind the surge in virus cases in Tulsa.

The AP reported:

President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa in late June that drew thousands of participants and large protests “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

Tulsa County reported 261 confirmed new cases on Monday, a one-day record high, and another 206 cases on Tuesday. By comparison, during the week before the June 20 Trump rally, there were 76 cases on Monday and 96 on Tuesday.

Tulsa health officials begged Trump to cancel his rally in the city as they warned well in advance that the large indoor gathering was going to cause a surge in virus cases.

Everyone knew that this was going to happen, but the Trump campaign refused to mandate masks and practice social distancing.

Tulsa is the canary in the coal mine for other Trump virus spreading events. Trump and local officials did not require masks and social distancing for his speech at Mount Rushmore, and masks were not required at the White House for Trump’s 4th of July speech.

Trump has another rally scheduled in New Hampshire, and if local leaders are smart, they will tell the President to follow CDC guidelines, or take his outbreak inducing event somewhere else. Where Trump goes, coronavirus outbreaks follow.

