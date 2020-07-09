Trump Own Supreme Court Justices Set Him Up To Be Criminally Indicted

6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump will be doing a lot less bragging about Gorsuch and Kavanaugh after they opened the door for the President to be criminally indicted in New York.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 7-2 decision that Trump doesn’t have unlimited powers, and can’t ignore a criminal subpoena for his financial records in New York.

Trump is under criminal investigation in New York for lying and providing false information on business records and loan applications. Documents reveal that Trump may have committed bank and tax fraud.

Manhattan DA, Cyrus Vance said in a statement after the Supreme Court ruling, “This is a tremendous victory for our nation’s system of justice and its founding principle that no one – not even a president – is above the law. Our investigation, which was delayed for almost a year by this lawsuit, will resume, guided as always by the grand jury’s solemn obligation to follow the law and the facts, wherever they may lead.”

If Trump loses to Joe Biden in November, it is very likely that by January 2021, he will be criminally indicted in New York City.

Trump thought that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were votes in his back pocket, but it turns out the two Justices that Trump nominated joined with the liberals on the court to form a bipartisan consensus that may make Trump the first president to go from the White House to the jailhouse.

