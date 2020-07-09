Supreme Court Devastates Trump And Rules He Is Not Above The Law

Trump has been claiming for years that he has immunity and is above the law, but the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that Trump has no special immunity.

Here is NBC News’s Pete Williams breaking it down:

The big news out of the Supreme Court's two Trump financial records related decisions is that Court has found that he doesn't have any special or absolute presidential immunity. pic.twitter.com/JKMj9JOSDb — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 9, 2020

The Supreme Court ruled that Trump can’t hide his tax returns and ignore subpoenas from the Manhatten DA:

SCOTUS upholds the Manhattan DA's subpoena. Justice Roberts: "In our judicial system, 'the public has a right to 'everyman’s evidence.' Since the earliest days of the Republic, 'every man' has included the President of the United States." Doc: https://t.co/wYuB9ZzSSx pic.twitter.com/GwCZADHrM7 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 9, 2020

The second 7-2 decision laid out a roadmap for how Congress can request and obtain presidential records. The rulings mean that the public probably won’t see Trump’s financial records and tax returns before the election, but the highest court in the land has rejected Trump’s claim that he has special immunity and is above the law on subpoenas.

These rulings are devastating to the Trump conceptualization that a president is like a king who is above the law with unlimited powers.

The Supreme Court reminded Donald Trump that he is not above the law.

