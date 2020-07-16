Trump Is Trying To Steal The Election By Delaying The Mail

Trump made one of his top donors postmaster general and that donor is threatening to upend the election by imposing delays on the US Postal Service.

The AP reported:

Mail deliveries could be delayed by a day or more under cost-cutting efforts being imposed by the new postmaster general. The plan eliminates overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers and says employees must adopt a “different mindset” to ensure the Postal Service’s survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

Late trips will no longer be authorized. If postal distribution centers are running late, “they will keep the mail for the next day,″ Postal Service leaders say in a document obtained by The Associated Press. “One aspect of these changes that may be difficult for employees is that — temporarily — we may see mail left behind or mail on the workroom floor or docks,″ another document says.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a memo that the internal delays were a cost-cutting measuring, but the threatened delays would just so happen to occur during a presidential election where there is expected to be unprecedented voting by mail.

House Democrats have passed a bill that would provide $25 billion in aid to the postal service, but Senate Republicans went on vacation instead of taking up the legislation. The USPS deficit that Republicans are using as an excuse to delay the mail was caused by congressional Republicans who placed an absurd pension funding mandate on the USPS because Republicans have been trying to privatize mail delivery for years.

Trump will do anything to remain in the White House. He will even delay the US mail if it will prevent people from voting for Joe Biden.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook