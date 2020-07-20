Kanye West Claims Harriet Tubman Didn’t “Free the Slaves” as He Launches Presidential Campaign

Kanye West criticized Harriet Tubman during the first event of his presidential campaign on Sunday. The rapper took aim at the 19th century anti-slavery campaigner for unknown reasons.

West spoke at a campaign rally in South Carolina and claimed Tubman “never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves go work for other white people.”

Tubman was a major abolitionist who escaped slavery herself and helped others escape through her work with the Underground Railroad. West’s criticism seemed inexplicable to many.

He went on to discuss abortion and claimed that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, had considered terminating their first child, North West.

“We’re going to have this baby,” West said. He was crying throughout this discussion and claimed a message from God had dissuaded them from having the abortion.

“So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to,” he said.

“She stood up, and she protected that child.”

West talked about how his own mother had considered an abortion.

“My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West, because my dad was too busy,” he said.

“I almost killed my daughter,” the rapper sobbed.

West explained that as president he would keep abortion legal but proposed a method to decrease the likelihood of abortion.

“The maximum increase would be everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars or something in that range,” West said.

“If you had opportunity to be given a million dollars, just for being pregnant, would you have considered it? And then everybody would start having children, the greatest gift of life.”

West has an uphill battle if he wants to get on any ballots for November’s presidential election.

