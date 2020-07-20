Supreme Court Refuses To Fast Track Trump Tax Returns To House Democrats

The Supreme Court rejected a request from House Democrats to have their case requesting Trump’s tax returns fast-tracked to the appeals court.

Bloomberg News reported, “The U.S. Supreme Court refused to put disputes over House subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial records on a fast track, rejecting requests by House Democrats to formally return the cases to the appeals court level ahead of schedule. Lawmakers had asked the justices not to wait 25-plus days, as they normally do after issuing an opinion.”

The Supreme Court did fast track the Manhattan DA’s criminal investigation subpoena for Trump’s business records and tax returns. So far, that case has been an absolute disaster for Trump, as the process has been sped up.

The President’s delay tactics aren’t working in the Manhattan case, but they are having more success in the case of Trump ignoring the subpoenas from House Democrats.

This should be considered a victory for Trump. He still lost the case that matters most to his immediate and long term future. The House case has broader implications for oversight of the Executive Branch in this and future administrations.

The Supreme Court already dealt Trump a defeat that could get him indicted, so there are no victories for this president when it comes to his tax returns. Trump is just buying time until the inevitable occurs.

