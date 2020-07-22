Trump Tries To Kill Grandparents By Claiming Kids Can’t Spread The Virus

Trump falsely claimed during the coronavirus briefing that children can’t easily catch the coronavirus and spread it to their grandparents.

Trump said, “They don’t transmit very easily, a lot of people say they don’t transmit. We’re I had doing that very hard, that particular sub. That they don’t bring it home with them. They don’t catch it easily, they don’t bring it home easily, and if they do catch it, they get better fast. We’re looking at that fact. That is a factor and we’re looking at that very strongly. We’ll be reporting about that over the next week.”

Video:

Trump claims that children don't get the coronavirus and can't easily spread it to their grandparents. None of this is true. pic.twitter.com/t6jvhibj7H — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 22, 2020

None of what Trump said is true. Children have gotten the coronavirus. Children can spread the coronavirus. Kids do not have super immune systems that prevent them from getting the virus. Trump wants schools to reopen, so he is lying about the risk to children, their parents, and their grandparents.

It is not complicated. The President stood at the podium, looked the American people in the eye, and lied to them about the risks involved with reopening schools and going back to normal.