Trump Is Anxious That Joe Biden Is Going To Pick Kamala Harris For VP

According to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, the Trump political operation is most anxious that Joe Biden will pick Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to be his running mate.

Wallace said on her MSNBC program Deadline: White House, “I know that normal candidates look for a partner to run the country should they win. I reported this earlier and I think it was misconstrued. The Trump organization views this as a casting for the vice presidential debate. My reporting suggests they’re most anxious about senator Kamala Harris, that she could chew up and spit out Mike Pence in a debate. Obviously that’s not the only criteria for Joe Biden. From the psychological impact that that choice would have on the Trump campaign, seems they’re already psyched out and they have the opposite frame around the more debates are more strategy for Donald Trump.”

Video:

According to Nicolle Wallace, the Trump political operation is most anxious about Joe Biden potentially selecting Kamala Harris as his running mate. pic.twitter.com/GfDZfMmAOS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 6, 2020

It is important for the Biden team not to overthink this choice. Much of the party wants Sen. Harris. There has been a loud and vocal movement for Sen. Harris for VP since the moment that she left the Democratic primary.

Harris checks all of the boxes. She is a popular senator, a former prosecutor, she is charismatic, and would be able to rip Trump and Pence to shreds on a daily basis. It would excite many Democrats even more than they already are if the ticket was Biden/Harris.

The reason why the Trump campaign is anxious about her is that Kamala Harris would be a really good running mate.

Sometimes the answer really is obvious, and if she makes Donald Trump squirm, that is all the more reason to consider Sen. Harris for VP.