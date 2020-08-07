John Kasich and Bernie Sanders Will Speak on the Same Night of Democratic Convention

Advertisements

John Kasich and Bernie Sanders will both make their speeches on the same night of the Democratic National Convention. The decision is being viewed as a show of Joe Biden’s broad support.

The former Republican governor of Ohio and Senator Sanders will speak at the convention on the same evening, according to new reporting from Politico on Friday.

“Bernie Sanders and John Kasich will share a night in the spotlight, and both Clintons are slated to have prominent speaking roles at the all-virtual Democratic National Convention in less than two weeks,” Politico reports.

Advertisements

Kasich’s speaking slot at the Democratic Convention was met with a mixed reaction. Some considered it appropriate for a prominent Republican and former GOP presidential contender to publicly back Biden.

Others, however, saw Kasich’s role as a sign that Biden was courting the broadest possible support, including conservative voters who may have turned on President Donald Trump.

“One source said Kasich — the former Republican governor of Ohio and a major critic of President Donald Trump — would appear on the same night as Sanders early in the week in a demonstration of unity,” Politico said.

“The duo would be designed to showcase a broad anti-Trump coalition that is backing Biden.”

Sanders will also play a crucial role in signalling unity in the Democratic Party following a sometimes fraught primary season. The Vermont senator appeared on track for the nomination early on before Biden swept the South.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter