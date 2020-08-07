New York AG Letitia James: Execs Used NRA as “Their Personal Piggy Bank”

Advertisements

Letitia James has claimed some people at the National Rifle Association used the organization as their “personal piggy bank” as she moves to dissolve the gun group.

The New York Attorney General spoke to MSNBC’s Rachael Maddow on Thursday following her announcement the previous day of her intention to seek the NRA’s dissolution.

James caused a major stir on Thursday with a press conference alleging major financial malpractice and self-dealing at the NRA. She stuck to her position during her interview with Maddow.

James said “it was the diversion of millions, upon millions of dollars” that convinced her to move against the NRA.

Watch the video:

New York AG Letitia James alleges NRA corruption "runs very deep" "The corruption is pervasive, it's persistent, it's not limited to one person. It's throughout the entire corporation and that's why we seek to dissolve the corporation in its entirety." pic.twitter.com/XNalgRTDfs — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 7, 2020

“Individuals were using the NRA as their personal piggy bank,” she said.

The NY Attorney General said “the corruption runs very deep” and extends to senior leadership within the NRA. She particularly targeted longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre.

“The corruption is pervasive, it’s persistent, it’s not limited to one person,” James said.

“It’s throughout the entire corporation and that’s why we seek to dissolve the corporation in its entirety.”

