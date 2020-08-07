Trump Launches Sexist Attack On AOC

Advertisements

Since she was elected to Congress in 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been a subject of fascination for Republicans. Much of this fascination is based on her youth and her looks.

Add Donald Trump to the crowd of GOP’ers who find the New York Representative quite attractive. During a recent speech in Ohio, the President described AOC as “a real beauty” who “knows nothing.”

Trump landed on the subject of the congresswoman when talking about her support for a Green New Deal. The President was speaking at an appliance factory and was slamming any kind of ecological restrictions.

Advertisements

He told the workers, “AOC, that’s a real beauty, isn’t it? She knows as much about the environment — do we have any young children here? — as that young child over there. I think he knows more. And she certainly knows nothing about the economy.”

"@AOC, that's a real beauty, isn't it? She knows as much about the environment — do we have any young children here — as that young child over there. I think he knows more and she certainly knows nothing about the economy." – President Trump pic.twitter.com/PxxbAFmg9X — BG (@TheBGates) August 6, 2020

While Trump railed agaisnt Ocasio-Cortez’s take on economics, the congresswoman actually has a degree in the subject from Boston University. She graduated Cum Laude from the prestigious college in 2011.

This isn’t this first time, of course, that the President has ripped into the New York lawmaker. In July of this year, he claimed that Ocasio-Cortez was “not talented” in many ways.

The progressive congresswoman shot back, “A man whose entire life was built on a rich blend of daddy’s money and financial fraud accuses me, daughter of a house cleaner who won multiple elections to Congress by the age of 30, of not having talent.You can tell from his delivery that even HE doesn’t believe it.”