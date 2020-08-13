Water Pressure Regulations in Showerheads to Be Reassessed After Trump Complains They Mess Up His Hair

Advertisements

The Trump administration is looking to change water pressure regulations in showerheads mere weeks after President Donald Trump complained he’s having a hard time keeping his hair “perfect.”

The administration proposed changes to increase the amount of water that can pass through showerheads. A 1992 ruling restricted the amount of water that could pass through showerheads to 2.5 gallons a minute. The rule change would apply to each nozzle rather than each fixture.

“So showerheads – you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair – I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect,” Trump said last month.

Advertisements

The news received almost immediate criticism from Andrew deLaski, executive director of the energy conservation group Appliance Standards Awareness Project.

If you increase the number of nozzles to four or five, deLaski said, “you could have 10, 15 gallons per minute powering out of the showerhead, literally probably washing you out of the bathroom.”

“If the president needs help finding a good shower, we can point him to some great consumer websites that help you identify a good showerhead that provides a dense soak and a good shower,” he added.