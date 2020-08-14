“He Triggers Crazies” Dr. Fauci Rips Into Tucker Carlson

Advertisements

Dr. Anthony Fauci has spent his entire medical career helping people survive. Whether he was fighting the AIDS virus or Ebola, the renowned immunologist did his job in a completely apolitical manner.

Donald Trump, however, has politicized the COVID-19 pandemic. And in turn, the surrogates of the President have seen fit to attack Fauci. Among the most relentless of these attackers is Tucker Carlson.

The Doctor was asked about the Fox News host during a recent interview with the Washington Post. According to Fauci, Carlson triggers the crazies.

Writer Geoff Edgars asked, “I flip around the channels at night, which I probably shouldn’t. And I found this guy — you know this guy, Tucker Carlson? You heard of him?”

“He’s the guy that really loves me, right?” replied Fauci.

Thread of Tucker Carlson's months long smear campaign against Dr. Fauci: https://t.co/HzuYj7gDO4 pic.twitter.com/gOnlmkaudC — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) August 14, 2020

Edgars then asked, “Does that get under our skin? Does it bother you? On a humane level, do you feel threatened or concerned when you see that kind of thing floating out there?”

The Doctor answered, “I’m not concerned about what he says. It’s a little bit — I think you could say that when he does that, it triggers some of the crazies in society to start threatening me, actually threatening, which actually happens.”

Fauci has had his fair share of issues with supporters of the President. These issues have included death threats against him and his family. The Doctor said of the situation: