In A Single Moment Of Truth, Ron Johnson Destroyed The Trump/Putin Plot To Smear Biden

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) admitted that the point of his Russia back investigation into Joe Biden is to help Donald Trump win.

Politico reported:



Sen. Ron Johnson this week said his probe of Obama-era intelligence agencies would help President Donald Trump win reelection, igniting fury from Democrats who say it was an explicit admission he’s using his committee to damage Joe Biden’s candidacy for president.

“The more that we expose of the corruption of the transition process between Obama and Trump, the more we expose of the corruption within those agencies, I would think it would certainly help Donald Trump win reelection and certainly be pretty good, I would say, evidence about not voting for Vice President Biden,” Johnson said in a little-noticed Tuesday interview with Minneapolis-based radio hosts Jon Justice and Drew Lee.

Republicans aren’t trying to hide it. From post office sabotage to abusing the investigative powers of the Senate, they are doing everything that they can to help Trump win.

Johnson is getting the information for his investigation from Russian propaganda. Republicans have been credibly accused laundering Russian propaganda through the Senate to smear Joe Biden.

The difference between 2016 and 2020 is that this time, the corporate media isn’t playing along. Lindsey Graham held a hearing with Sally Yates testifying that unlike the Hillary Clinton Benghazi hearing didn’t attract any cable news coverage.

Republicans aren’t getting traction outside of the Fox News bubble, because their plan is obvious. They are spreading Russian propaganda and misinformation to try to help Donald Trump win.

In a single moment of truth, Ron Johnson wrecked the Putin/Trump plot to smear Biden.

