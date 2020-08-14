Typically Candidates Only Speak Once at Convention. Trump Will Speak Every Night of the RNC.

Advertisements

Over the last few months, while the COVID-19 pandemic has raged out of control, Republican senators and congresspeople have remained silent. This behavior has highlighted just how tight a grip ovr the party that Donald Trump has over the party.

Another example of this iron grip will be evident during August’s Republican National Convention. Normally, the party’s candidate only speaks once. In 2020, Trump will be speaking each night of the event.

According to the Wall St. Journal, “[Trump] be actively incorporated throughout the four-day convention, including one day when the president will honor doctors, nurses and other workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

There will also be no shortage of appearances by the President’s children during the debate. While conventions are usually used to introduce America to the party’s up and coming starts, the RNC will feature speeches by Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump.

Melania Trump will also be making a speaking appearance one of the nights of the convention. The First Lady’s 2016 was heavily criticized for borrowing heavily from Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention speech.

Trump will also use the event to rail against socialism. The Journal reports, “[the campaign] is planning to feature former residents from Cuba or Venezuela… who will admonish the policies of the Democratic Party, which the president has compared with socialism.”

A number of Republican lawmakers have already announced that they will not be attending the event. This is similar to 2016 when senators Ben Sasse, Lisa Murkowski, Jeff Flake and Steve Daines all stayed home.