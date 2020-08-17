Pelosi: Trump’s Attacks on the Post Office Threaten “The Life of Our American Democracy”

Advertisements

Nancy Pelosi has issued a stark warning about Donald Trump’s attacks on the U.S Postal Service. She told Congressional Democrats that undermining the post office put democracy at risk.

The Speaker of the House made the comments in a letter calling the chamber back into session. Democratic lawmakers will attempt to address the crisis at USPS.

“The Postal Service is a pillar of our democracy, enshrined in the Constitution and essential for providing critical services: delivering prescriptions, Social Security checks, paychecks, tax returns and absentee ballots to millions of Americans, including in our most remote communities,” Pelosi wrote.

“Alarmingly, across the nation, we see the devastating effects of the President’s campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters,” she said.

Pelosi pointed to the threat to mail-in voting and the danger of medication not arriving in time. She also branded Postmaster General Louis DeJoy “a complicit crony.”

“Lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy are under threat from the President,” Pelosi wrote.

“To save the Postal Service, I am also calling upon Members to participate in a Day of Action on Tuesday by appearing at a Post Office in their districts for a press event. In a time of a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central.”

“Americans should not have to choose between their health and their vote,” she said.

