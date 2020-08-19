Pelosi Tells Postmaster General To His Face To Fix The Damage To USPS

2.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that his sabotage pause is not good enough, and he must undo the USPS damage.

Pelosi said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:



This morning, I spoke with Postmaster General DeJoy and conveyed to him that his announcement is not a solution and is misleading.

Advertisements

The Postmaster General’s alleged pause is wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked. The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works. All of these changes directly jeopardize the election and disproportionately threaten to disenfranchise voters in communities of color. At the same time, we are highly concerned that the slowdown of the delivery of medicines to veterans is not being sufficiently addressed.

We will deliver for America by voting on Saturday hopefully in a bipartisan way on Chairwoman Maloney’s ‘Delivering for America Act,’ providing $25 billion in support of the Postal Service as the USPS Board of Governors recommended, 100 percent appointed by Trump.

The Postal Service is Election Central during the pandemic, and Democrats will not allow the President to force Americans to choose between their health and their vote.

Speaker Pelosi was correct. It is not good enough for DeJoy to say that he will stop sabotaging the Postal Service when the most important thing he could do is fix the damage that he has already done. Pelosi is again saving America from Trump’s corruption and crime. She may end up saving democracy by stopping Trump and his cronies from destroying the United States Postal Service.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook