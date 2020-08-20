73 Republican Former National Security Officials Call Trump Dangerously Unfit And Endorse Biden

Advertisements

Seventy-three Republican former national security officials, including four former Trump officials, have endorsed Joe Biden for president.

The statement from the former officials said in part:

While we – like all Americans – had hoped that Donald Trump would govern wisely, he has disappointed millions of voters who put their faith in him and has demonstrated that he is dangerously unfit to serve another term.

In contrast, we believe Joe Biden has the character, experience, and temperament to lead this nation. We believe he will restore the dignity of the presidency, bring Americans together, reassert America’s role as a global leader, and inspire our nation to live up to its ideals.

While some of us hold policy positions that differ from those of Joe Biden and his party, the time to debate those policy differences will come later. For now, it is imperative that we stop Trump’s assault on our nation’s values and institutions and reinstate the moral foundations of our democracy.

The four former Trump officials who endorsed Biden are former DHS Chief of Staff Miles Taylor, former DHS Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Neumann, former General Counsel of the Peace Corps Robert Shanks, and former General Counsel of DHS John Mitnick.

When people who served in the Trump administration are endorsing Joe Bide, that is a powerful statement to the nation about the incumbent president’s lack of fitness to serve a second term.

Trump has sided with Russia and been at war with America’s national security apparatus.

The alarm bells are being sounded that Donald Trump can not be given another term, and America must elect Joe Biden.

