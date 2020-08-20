Trump Won’t Allow Post Offices To Reconnect Mail Sorting Machines

Advertisements

Trump’s Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has told local post offices that they are not allowed to reconnect disconnected mail sorting machines.

Vice obtained Postal Service emails and reported:

Shortly after USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued a public statement saying he wanted to “avoid even the appearance” that any of his policies would slow down election mail, USPS instructed all maintenance managers around the country not to reconnect or reinstall any mail sorting machines they had already disconnected, according to emails obtained by Motherboard.

“Please message out to your respective Maintenance Managers tonight. They are not to reconnect / reinstall machines that have previously been disconnected without approval from HQ Maintenance, no matter what direction they are getting from their plant manager,” wrote Kevin Couch, Director of Maintenance Operations. “Please have them flow that request through you then on to me for a direction.” A subsequent email sent to individual maintenance managers across various regions forwarded that request along with a single sentence: “We are not to reconnect any machines that have previously been disconnected.”

The news is exactly what Congressional Democrats and the American people feared. DeJoy only agreed to put a pause on future sabotage efforts. He and Trump have do not intend to reverse the damage that has been done.

Trump and DeJoy think that they have already sabotaged the USPS enough to limit mail-in voting. Trump is trying to invalidate the ballots of swing-state voters by making sure that they aren’t delivered to voters, or returned to election boards on time.

The sabotage is still ongoing, and it is going to take action by Congress and the American people to save this election.

