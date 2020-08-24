Donald Trump Jr. Flops At GOP Convention With Laughably Bad Speech

Advertisements

Donald Trump Jr. poorly delivered a fantasy speech divorced from reality with glassy eyes that was so bad, it was funny.

Don Jr. accused Democrats of trying to cut taxes for millionaires when his daddy passed the biggest tax cut for the rich and corporations in history:

Donald Trump isn't so much giving a speech, but an alternative history with no basis in reality. The topper is Trump Jr. accusing Democrats of trying to cut taxes for millionaires. pic.twitter.com/Lfc4UxMHNc — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 25, 2020

Jr. accused Democrats of tyranny, while defending Confederate statues dedicated to those who fought to enslave an entire race of people:

Donald Trump Jr. accuses Democrats of tyranny while defending Confederate statues. pic.twitter.com/fXP90ZwIvh — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 25, 2020

Trump Jr. rewrote economic history and claimed that Trump was rocket fuel to the economy and Obama and Biden were low growth when Obama’s economy grew more than Trump’s:

Obama's economy grew more than Trump's but according to the Don Jr. comedy hour, Obama and Biden had low growth and Trump was rocket fuel. pic.twitter.com/jU8nt8UhFZ — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 25, 2020

The point of his speech seemed to be that Republicans need to be really scared because Joe Biden is a radical leftist who is coming to take away everything.

Donald Trump Jr. didn’t try to humanize his father. He tried to project grievance by screaming lies and propaganda.

It has been a long time since a high profile convention speech was this terrible.

Trump Jr.’s speech tried to turn Joe Biden into Bernie Sanders, but instead, it was a terrible SNL sketch that failed in every way.

