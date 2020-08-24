Joe Biden Is “Absolutely” Open to Serving Two Terms as President

Advertisements

Joe Biden is not ruling serving two terms as president if he’s elected this November. There has been some speculation that he’ll refuse the chance to run again.

The former Vice President spoke to ABC’s David Muir about his fitness to serve and whether he’d step down after a single term in the White House.

“I think it’s a legitimate question to ask anyone over 70 years old if they’re fit, they’re ready,” Biden said.

“But … watch me.”

Watch the video:

NEW: @DavidMuir presses @JoeBiden on questions about mental fitness and age in an exclusive interview. MUIR: “You’re leaving open the possibility you’ll serve eight years if elected?” BIDEN: “Absolutely” pic.twitter.com/KSd48ovTFT — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) August 23, 2020

Biden, at 77, would be the oldest person ever elected to the presidency. As Muir pointed out, he has framed himself as a “transition” candidate, fueling one-term speculation.

“No, it doesn’t mean that,” Biden said.

“So you’re leaving open the possibility you’ll serve eight years?” Muir said.

“Absolutely,” Biden said.

The Democratic candidate’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, recently dismissed any suggestion that her husband is suffering from mental decline – one of the reasons some have cited for him serving just one term.

“No, it’s ridiculous,” Dr. Biden said.

“Joe’s on the phone every single minute of the day talking to governors who are calling him and Nancy Pelosi. He’s on the Zoom, he’s doing fundraisers, he’s doing briefings.”

