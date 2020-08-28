Jacob Blake’s Father Says He Spoke to Biden and Harris, Calls Them President and Vice President

Advertisements

The father of Jacob Blake says he spoke to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and found their words comforting as his son lies in a hospital bed following his shooting in Wisconsin.

Jacob Blake Sr. told CNN’s New Day on Friday that he welcomed his conversation with the Democratic presidential candidate and his running mate.

Blake was asked if President Donald Trump had been in touch.

“That’s a negative,” Blake said.

“I talked to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for an hour on the phone,” Blake revealed, going on to refer to them as President and Vice President.

“They were so comforting that you almost forgot how the situation was really playing out,” he said.

Watch the video:

Jacob Blake's father says his conversation with Biden and Harris was "so comforting." https://t.co/IWFQWF41sl pic.twitter.com/xXHs1MPFnD — New Day (@NewDay) August 28, 2020

“They relieved some — they made Jacob’s mother stop being nervous for like 40, 50 minutes. And she’s so nervous and so worried and I don’t think people understand the worry of a mother. That’s her baby,”

“It was like I was talking to family members,” Blake said.

“President Biden kept telling me his own issues with his family. That he identifies with what I’m going through.”

“I didn’t have to keep telling him. He knew. It felt like he knew. Vice President Harris, it felt like they knew what was going on. And they didn’t act like they were in a hurry to go anywhere. They spent time with us.”

“And the tears that came from his mother in this talk with the Bidens, that was important,” he said.

When questioned, Blake affirmed that he was referring to Biden and Harris as President and Vice President.

