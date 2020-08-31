Petitions Call for Chadwick Boseman Memorial to Replace Confederate Statue

Advertisements

Two petitions are calling for a memorial to Chadwick Boseman to replace a Confederate statue in the late actor’s hometown. The effort has garnered thousands of signatures.

One petition calls for a Confederate statue in Anderson, South Carolina to be replaced with a memorial to the Black Panther star and has garnered more than 6,000 signatures.

“Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on. It is only fitting that his work is honored in the same place that birthed him,” the online petition reads.

“As fellow citizens go about their day they should have a face that sees all people as equal.”

“That sees all citizens regardless of outward appearance as a member of the Anderson community,” the petition says.

A second petition is asking that the Confederate statue be moved to a museum and a memorial to Boseman take its place. This has garnered several hundred supporters.

The statue that Boseman’s memorial would replace sits outside the courthouse in Anderson and depicts a Confederate soldier. It was erected in 1902.

The Confederate memorial displays the words: “The world shall yet decide, in truth’s clear, far-off light, that the soldiers who wore the gray, and died with Lee, were in the right.”

