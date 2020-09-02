Melania Trump Busted For Illegally Using Private Email For Government Business

Advertisements

First Lady Melania Trump has been caught using a private email account inside the White House to conduct government business.

The Washington Post reported:

Melania Trump regularly used a private Trump Organization email account, an email from a MelaniaTrump.com domain, iMessage and the encrypted messaging app Signal while in the White House, according to her former senior adviser and close friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who says she corresponded multiple times a day with the first lady.

….

The Post has viewed messages dated after the inauguration that appear to be from private email and messaging accounts used by Melania Trump. The messages contained discussions of government hires and contracts (including Winston Wolkoff’s), detailed schedules for the president and first lady during the Israeli and Japanese state visits, strategic partnerships for the first lady’s Be Best initiative, the logistics of the Easter egg roll, and finances for the presidential inauguration, key parts of which Winston Wolkoff, an experienced New York City events producer, planned.

The House Oversight Committee has been investigating the Trump family’s illegal use of private email to conduct government business for years but were stonewalled by the White House who has refused all document and evidentiary requests.

Thanks to Melania Trump’s former senior adviser, the House will now have proof of the First Lady’s illegal activity. It is a violation of various record-keeping statutes for those in the White House, who don’t have permission to do like Hillary Clinton did, to use private email for government business.

Hillary Clinton was found to have not broken any laws with her use of email. The FBI should also investigate Melania Trump for her intentional attempt to hide information from the American people.

