Scientific American Devastatingly Endorses Joe Biden For President

Advertisements

In the 175 year plus history of Scientific American, the publication had never endorsed a presidential candidate until they endorsed Joe Biden.

Via The Scientific American endorsement:

Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate in its 175-year history. This year we are compelled to do so. We do not do this lightly.

The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people—because he rejects evidence and science. The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September. He has also attacked environmental protections, medical care, and the researchers and public science agencies that help this country prepare for its greatest challenges. That is why we urge you to vote for Joe Biden, who is offering fact-based plans to protect our health, our economy and the environment. These and other proposals he has put forth can set the country back on course for a safer, more prosperous and more equitable future.

Advertisements

….

Although Trump and his allies have tried to create obstacles that prevent people from casting ballots safely in November, either by mail or in person, it is crucial that we surmount them and vote. It’s time to move Trump out and elect Biden, who has a record of following the data and being guided by science.

The pandemic has revealed that America can’t have a president who rejects science and governs based on his own opinions and beliefs. By rejecting science, Trump has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans with the coronavirus pandemic, and in the long-term frittered away time that should have been used to deal with the climate crisis.

The Scientific American endorsement is especially brutal for Trump because of its measured, and dare I say scientific tone. It is not a partisan endorsement.

The scientific community has increasingly found itself in a difficult position. The Republican Party has divorced itself from science and facts. Scientists have become an enemy of Trump’s party.

The endorsement of Scientific America highlights the urgency of the crisis facing the country and the reality that no one can sit this election out and not make their voice heard.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook