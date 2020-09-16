Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer Want Special Committee to “Ensure Election Security”

Advertisements

Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer want the Senate to create a special committee in advance of the November elections in order to guarantee their “security and legitimacy”.

Schumer, a Democrat and Senate Minority Leader, joined the independent Vermont senator in writing a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Nothing is more fundamental to our democracy than the integrity of our elections,” the senators wrote.

Advertisements

“Sadly, there are some who are systematically undermining public confidence in the voting process, and irresponsibly fanning suspicions and conspiracy theories about the legitimacy of election results.”

“With the election less than two months away the Senate should immediately establish a special bipartisan committee, with equal representation from both parties,” they wrote.

“The function of that committee must be to hold hearings about what is being done around the country to make certain that our public institutions are prepared to conduct a smooth and reliable election which will be free from voter suppression and intimidation, that every vote will be counted and that there will be confidence in the ultimate outcome.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the election results will be “rigged” and attacked the security of mail-in ballots despite no evidence they’re subject to fraud.

It’s unlikely McConnell will accede to the senators’ requests. The Kentucky Republican’s Senate majority has blocked election security bills over the last year.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter