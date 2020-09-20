Pelosi Might Impeach Trump Again To Block SCOTUS Nominee

Advertisements

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t rule out impeaching Trump again to tie up the Senate and block Trump’s SCOTUS nominee.

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let me press you though on what happens. You said you want people to get out there and vote. But even that’s no guarantee that the White House and Senate Republicans won’t try to push through a Supreme Court nomination in a lame-duck session even if Joe Biden wins on November 3rd, even if Democrats win — pick up seats in the House, and maybe even the Senate.

So what can you do then?

Some have mentioned the possibility if they try to push through a nominee in a lame-duck session that you and the House can move to impeach President Trump or Attorney General Barr as a way of stalling and preventing the Senate from acting on this nomination.

PELOSI: Well, we have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country. This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election with statements that he and his henchmen have made.

So, right now, our main goal and I think Ruth Bader Ginsburg would want that to be, would be to protect the integrity of the election as we protect the American people from the coronavirus, and that’s — I have faith in the American people on this Sunday morning. I hope and pray we have a vaccine, and that it would be soon, but it must be safe and efficacious when we do, not one day sooner, not one day later than that.

Speaker Pelosi later added, “We have a responsibility. We’ve taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. We have a responsibility to meet the needs of the American people. That is when we weigh the equities of protecting our democracy requires us to use every arrow in our quiver.”

Video:

Pelosi doesn't rule out impeaching Trump after the election to block Trump's SCOTUS nominee. pic.twitter.com/P8z0xXrJWY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 20, 2020

Democrats have made it clear that all options are on the table. Senate Democrats could stall the nomination until after the election, and Pelosi could pick up the ball and tie up the Senate’s lame-duck session with impeachment until the new possibly Democratic majority in the Senate is sworn in on January 3rd.

This is total war, and it won’t end unless Trump’s nominee is defeated or negated.

