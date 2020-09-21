GOP Sen. Cory Gardner Runs From Reporters When Asked About SCOTUS Vote

Advertisements

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) was asked about his views on holding a vote on Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, and he responded by fleeing.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

Cory Gardner wouldn’t comment to reporters about his views on a Supreme Court vote, darting into the chamber and referring questions to his office, which hasn’t responded to inquires — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 21, 2020

The idea that the Supreme Court fight would be good for endangered Republican incumbent senators before the election is turning out to be another piece of bad conventional wisdom. If the Trump nominee vote was such a great idea, incumbents like Gardner would be standing in front of the cameras and trying to win votes by loudly proclaiming their support for Trump’s nominee.

The fact is that the situation that Trump and McConnell have set up for the Senate is completely toxic for any Republican Senator who is running for reelection and will need Democratic votes to win.

Gardner is probably a dead incumbent walking, but the idea that Senate Republicans were going to benefit from this fight is going up in flames as each Republicans runs away from questions and refuses to say where they stand on holding a vote.

