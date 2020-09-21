Jeanine Pirro: Opposition to Trump Replacing Ginsburg on SCOTUS is a Left-Wing “Hissy Fit”

Advertisements

Fox News personality says opposition to President Donald Trump replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court is little more than a “hissy fit” from the president’s left-wing critics.

“The lies started the day the president came down those stairs at Trump Tower, the esclator. And right now what we’re dealing with is a left that is lying about the pandemic, they’re lying about the protests, they’re now going to create another hissy fit over the fact the president has a constitutional obligation to appoint,” she said.

“The Senate is going to hear what evidence there is regarding the appropriateness of this candidate and in the end, this is about following the Constitution,” she added.

Fox's Jeanine Pirro says opposition to Trump replacing RBG on the Supreme Court is just "another hissy fit" from The Left. pic.twitter.com/wtEHeOrfyj — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 21, 2020

Earlier, Pirro derided Ginsburg, a celebrated civil rights advocate, as an “activist judge” for the role she played in guaranteeing fair pay for women nationwide.

Fox's Jeanine Pirro attacks Ruth Bader Ginsburg as "an activist judge" for the role of her dissent in Ledbetter v. Goodyear inspiring the Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act pic.twitter.com/cvsgmPOOLY — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 21, 2020

Democrats have railed against what they’ve said is the Republican hypocrisy of rushing to appoint a new Supreme Court justice. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has already announced that he would like to bring President Trump’s nominee to the Senate floor for a confirmation hearing and a vote. In 2016, McConnell infamously denied Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court, a hearing, arguing that it would be inappropriate for a president to appoint a new justice during an election year.

Democrats do not have much faith that they’ll be able to block the nominee, but they’ve indicated that they will seek to expand the Supreme Court if Democrats win the White House and the Senate following November’s general election.