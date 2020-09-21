Trump May Have Just Lost Wisconsin As Judge Extends Absentee Ballot Deadline

Advertisements

A federal judge has extended the deadline for the state of Wisconsin to accept postmarked absentee ballots to six days after the election.

The AP reported:

A federal judge ruled Monday that absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin can be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Advertisements

The highly anticipated ruling, unless overturned, means that the outcome of the presidential race in Wisconsin might not be known for days after polls close. Under current law, the deadline for returning an absentee ballot to have it counted is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Trump has already lost similar cases in Michigan and Pennsylvania. The President made it obvious to all that he is planning on suing to get mail-in votes thrown out if he loses the election. Trump is going to try to appeal rulings like the one impacting Wisconsin to the Supreme Court.

The reality is that Donald Trump keeps losing these cases on absentee voting.

Contrary to his public statements, Trump has been trying to discourage and limit all forms of voting by mail, because the simple truth is that the more people who cast ballots, the more likely it becomes that are voting against the unpopular incumbent president.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook