Joe Biden Launches Massive Radio Campaign Targeting Rural Voters In 8 Battlegrounds

Advertisements

The Biden campaign is expanding its push to cut into Trump’s lead with rural voters with a radio blitz in 8 battleground states.

The Biden campaign said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Building on the campaign’s digital ads that target rural voters, it is also releasing “Our Kids,” a 0:60 radio ad geared towards areas outside of metropolitan areas in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The spot features a narrator underscoring how Joe Biden understands opportunity is key to retaining rural jobs for future generations, and it outlines key parts of Biden’s plans for rural America: better hospital and health care, reliable broadband internet, clean energy, and access to federal resources.

Advertisements

Radio is a significant investment of the campaign’s paid media program and will remain active from now until Election Day. The campaign remains on television airwaves and digital platforms in a total of 13 states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Nebraska, and Minnesota.

Listen to the ad:

Young people leaving rural America, reliable internet, and access to medical facilities are three large issues in rural America that Trump never talks about.

The goal for Biden isn’t to win in rural America. Trump’s strength is the red rural parts of these swing states. There are Democrats in these areas, and getting them out of vote is way for Biden to flip Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

If Biden performs at Obama levels in the rural parts of those three states, he will win them, even without increased turnout from other regions and populations.

Joe Biden is seeing all of America, and reaching out to rural America is a key, yet underdiscussed aspect of his get out the vote strategy.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook