Adam Schiff Rips GOP Senators For Pushing Russian Propaganda To Smear Biden

Adam Schiff said the Kremlin must be proud after Republican Senators used Russian misinformation to smear Biden.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

In 2019, the House of Representatives impeached President Trump for directing a scheme to extort a foreign partner to announce an investigation into Vice President Joe Biden’s son—all for the purpose of benefiting Trump politically, tarnishing his election opponent, and cheating in the November election.

Although the impeachment inquiry exposed that pernicious scheme before Trump could see it to its end, Trump’s most willing allies in Congress quickly took up the mantle, and carried out his demand: a transparent and manufactured attack on his election opponent, this time with the imprimatur of the U.S. Senate.

The intervening months have exposed the corrupt origin of these smears – Russia – and this should give all Americans great pause. When sanctioning decade-long Russian agent Andriy Derkach, who has engaged with President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, the Treasury Department made clear that ‘from at least late 2019 through mid-2020, Derkach waged a covert influence campaign centered on cultivating false and unsubstantiated narratives concerning U.S. officials in the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election.’

With the release of this report and two Senate Committee Chairs promoting the same Russian disinformation, the Kremlin must be very pleased.

These Senators have allowed the Senate to become a vector to launder and recycle known Russian disinformation, thereby providing a platform that the Kremlin would have never imagined when it first attacked our election in 2016. With forty days before the election, the Intelligence Community has a duty to disclose even more about Russia’s election interference, to thwart Russia’s plans and so that Americans can guard against this pernicious misinformation.

Finally, it’s worth remembering the words of the Senator leading the probe, when he admitted its true political and electoral purpose: to ‘certainly help Donald Trump win reelection’ and provide ‘evidence about not voting for Vice President Biden.’

Everyone should see this report for what it is: an election year hit job that uses as its very basis Russian disinformation.

Chairman Schiff is right. The Republican Senators are willing laundering Russian propaganda in a hit job to smear Joe Biden.

The press looked at the Burisma conspiracy theory years ago and traced it back to Russian misinformation.

Not only are Republicans trying to steal another Supreme Court seat, but they are also working with Russia to destroy democracy in the United States.

