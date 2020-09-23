Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden “John McCain’s Lapdog” after Late Senator’s Wife Endorses Him

Advertisements

Donald Trump lashed out at Joe Biden and Cindy McCain on Wednesday following her decision to endorse the Democratic presidential candidate in November’s election.

McCain was married to the late Republican Senator John McCain, who was the subject of repeated attacks from the President, including after his death in 2018.

“I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request,” Trump tweeted.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2020

“Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John.”

“Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!” he said.

McCain formally backed Biden for president on Tuesday night, highlighting the military in her statement. Senator McCain was a Vietnam War veteran who helped usher in Veteran’s Choice in 2014.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race that stands up for our values as a nation, and that is Joe Biden,” Cindy McCain said.

“Joe and I don’t always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity.”

“And, he will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight.”

“There is too much at risk in this election to sit on the sidelines. Everything this country stands for is on the line. I’ll be putting our country first and voting for Joe Biden, and I hope you will join me,” she said.

