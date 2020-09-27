Opinion: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Says The Conservative SCOTUS Will Decide Election

Advertisements

This past week Americans learned that their nation is beyond being on the verge of becoming a banana republic and that their representative democracy is failing; if it is not already functionally dead.

No sane human being was stunned that Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if former Vice President Joseph Biden wins the presidential election in November. The filthy creep has attempted to sow mistrust in the population about the legitimacy of an election that doesn’t declare him the winner for months. It is irrelevant to Trump and his deplorables that every election expert has verified that mail in ballots are safe from “massive voter fraud,” and that American elections are virtually free of fraud or mistakes going back decades.

Trump is preparing the country for an honest-to-dog constitutional crisis in November; what many understand is a (possibly) bloodless coup. If truth be told, the concept of the American people choosing who will be president is anathema to Republicans, especially dirty Don Trump. So he and Senate Republicans are taking steps to see that the people’s voice doesn’t count.

It is glaringly apparent that Republicans and Trump intend to allow the Supreme Court to decide who the next president will be and it partially explains the big rush to appoint a Christian extremist to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg and guarantee Trump gets to be dictator for four more years and usher in theocratic rule. The woman Trump nominated is a hard-line conservative Catholic renown for her anti-everything not Christian conservative mindset.

It is important to remember that Republicans allowed the High Court to appoint a Republican as president in 2000, and if Trump and Lindsey Graham have their way, the conservatives on the High Court will decide that Trump wins in November.

After Trump twice said he would not commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election, Republicans offered tepid support for a peaceful transfer of power without contradicting the dictator. However, they exposed their true intent in their push “for a quick confirmation of an uber-conservative Supreme Court Associate Justice” so the High Court can make the (religious) right choice for president in the November election.

Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is one of Trump’s most dependable bootlickers and according to him no American needs to worry about a peaceful transfer of power. Graham said:

“People wonder about the peaceful transfer of power. I can assure you, it will be peaceful. I promise you as a Republican that the [Supreme] Court will decide, and if Republicans lose, we’ll accept the result.”

Of course, there is nothing in the U.S. Constitution granting the High Court authority to decide who serves as president, but Republicans have demonstrated over and over again that they have as little fealty to the Constitution as dumb Don Trump. Still, they like to tell Americans they are all about the Constitution despite spending the past five years flouting everything in that document that fails to comport with the extremist religious right’s longstanding goal of establishing a theocracy; something Trump is willing to see to fruition to maintain support from the Christian extremist cult.

If anyone believes Trump will not challenge and appeal to the Supreme Court, any result that does not declare him the winner is an abject fool. Remember, he has already filed suit to stop state election officials from sending mail-in (absentee) ballots to voters in their states. Not that he expects to be successful in controlling how states conduct elections, but to make it abundantly clear that he will not accept losing under any circumstance.

Trump will do anything to hold on to power and it doesn’t take a scientist to figure out that all of his rhetoric that the election is already fixed against him is prelude to challenging the results in the High Court – something Republicans are convinced is what is necessary to completely decimate America’s fragile democracy and officially make America the dictatorship Trump dreams about.